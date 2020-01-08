Medics respond to scene of crash in Dayton

Live Now
Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to the scene of a crash in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the area of I-75 southbound and 2nd Street and involved a Cadillac and a Prius.

Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the crash. It is unclear at this time how many people were injured, though a medic was called to assist someone in the Prius.

No further details are available at this time.

