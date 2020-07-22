Medics respond to rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton Tuesday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of S. James H McGee Boulevard. and Germantown Street. A pickup truck and another vehicle collided, causing the truck to land on its top.

While medics were called to the scene, authorities could not immediately say how many people were injured or if any of the injuries were serious. It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.