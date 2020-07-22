DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton Tuesday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of S. James H McGee Boulevard. and Germantown Street. A pickup truck and another vehicle collided, causing the truck to land on its top.
While medics were called to the scene, authorities could not immediately say how many people were injured or if any of the injuries were serious. It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Politicians, lawmakers react to Speaker Householder’s arrest & bribery allegations
- Medics respond to rollover crash in Dayton
- City of Springfield hands out PPE tool kits to small businesses
- Centerville parents petitioning for in-person learning option
- Cops: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home