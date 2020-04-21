Live Now
Medics respond to reports of collision between vehicle, bicycle in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports that a car struck a bicyclist in Harrison Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Several police cruisers are at the scene investigating. It is unclear at this time if anyone has been seriously injured.

2 NEWS is at the scene working to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

