DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Medics were called to the scene of a reported stabbing in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call at 6:30 p.m. to respond to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue in Dayton. First responders were sent on a call of a reported stabbing.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that two ambulances on scene went to Miami Valley Hospital. At this time, the extent of injuries are unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.