Medics respond to crash on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say four people were injured in a crash on I-75 southbound near Austin Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 1:45 p.m.

Multiple medics were sent to the scene, though officials could not immediately disclose the condition of those who were injured. It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.

OHGo.com indicates that the right lanes are closed in the area. Drivers should use caution and expect delays until the roadway can be cleared.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.