Medics respond to crash on I-75 NB near Wagner Ford Rd.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles on I-75 northbound near Wagner Ford Road on Tuesday.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS one of the drivers involved may have been experiencing a medical issue.
Multiple medics assisted at the scene around 4:30 p.m., though it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured.
