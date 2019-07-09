Medics respond to crash in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics have been called to the scene of a crash in Clay Township, according to Englewood Dispatch.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 49 and Brookville Salem Road at 1:22 pm.

Clay Township crash (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Two vehicles are involved and at least three medics were called due to injuries.

There is no word on how many injuries there are or the extent.

