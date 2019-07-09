Medics respond to crash in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics have been called to the scene of a crash in Clay Township, according to Englewood Dispatch.
The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 49 and Brookville Salem Road at 1:22 pm.
Two vehicles are involved and at least three medics were called due to injuries.
There is no word on how many injuries there are or the extent.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.