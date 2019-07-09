Medics respond to crash in Clay Township

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Clay Township crash

Clay Township crash (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics have been called to the scene of a crash in Clay Township, according to Englewood Dispatch.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 49 and Brookville Salem Road at 1:22 pm.

Clay Township crash (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

Two vehicles are involved and at least three medics were called due to injuries.

There is no word on how many injuries there are or the extent.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS