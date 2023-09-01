DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Medics are responding to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 South near the Third Street exit in Dayton.
The crash, which involved an SUV and a semi, happened just after 3:30 p.m.
Additional information is unavailable at this time.
by: Callie Cassick
