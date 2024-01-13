DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash just outside of Germantown.

According to Montgomery Regional Dispatch, a call was received just past noon on Saturday, Jan. 13 regarding a crash that reportedly involved two vehicles.

Several crews were sent out to the 6000 block of S. Preble County Line Road, just south of Lower Gratis Road. Multiple jurisdictions responded due to the crash being on the border between Montgomery and Preble counties.

Dispatch says medics are on scene, but the status of injuries is currently unknown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton post is also said to be responding to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.