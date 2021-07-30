Medics en route to three car crash in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are at the scene of a three vehicle crash on Needmore Road and Payne Avenue in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a call came in around 2:18 p.m. Friday afternoon. Two of the three vehicles came to rest near the fire station, the third car continued driving down Needmore Road.

Medics are at the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.