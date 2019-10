TROTWOOD (WDTN) – Several medics were called to a crash in Trotwood Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in just after 10:15 am for a white sedan on it’s top at the 4000 block of Wolf Creek Pike.

They say at least 2 people were transported to local hospitals.

There is no word on the severity of any injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

2 News is at the scene and will continue to update this story as we know more.