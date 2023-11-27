HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Township on Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Salem Avenue on the report of a crash around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles involved in the crash: a silver Buick and an orange Ford Ranger.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the Buick was traveling at a high rate of speed while traveling northbound on Salem Ave. The Buick was reportedly swerving on the road and crossed the center line, striking the Ford Ranger.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. An adult and child in the Ranger were not injured in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.