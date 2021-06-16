Person taken to hospital following house fire in Jefferson Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are at the scene of a house fully engulfed in flames in Jefferson Township Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in around 4:44 p.m. reporting the fire on Paige Avenue and West Third Street.

The house is abandoned, but people were inside when the fire started. Medics were called the scene but it is unclear why at this time. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, one person in the vicinity of the fire was taken to the hospital as a precaution.