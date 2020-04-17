Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Medics called to crash on I-75 NB near Exit 52

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to the scene of a crash in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells us it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 northbound at Exit 52 and was initially reported as a three-vehicle accident.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash or if anyone has been seriously injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS