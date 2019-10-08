Seven people being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Seven people, including three children, are being treated for monoxide poisoning after the gas was discovered in a Harrison Township home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm Tuesday in the 4400 block of Canyon Road in Harrison Township. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the incident happened after someone was “burning something” in a wood stove.

According to Harrison Township Fire Chief Mark Lynch, four adults and three kids are being treated for monoxide poisoning. Lynch also said that there was no electric, gas, or running water to the home, so generators were being used. There is a history of criminal activity in the home, which is also said to have a foul smell with a lot of clutter inside.

Children Services was called, Lynch said, adding that he hopes they can remove the children. Lynch also said that having generators in the house could’ve killed the people living there.

He is asking the Health Department to condemn the home. 2 NEWS has reached out to the Health Department for comment but we have yet to hear back.

At least one medic was called to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

