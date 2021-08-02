Medics called to Trotwood home for 3-year-old who shot himself in leg

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Paramedics were called to a home on Bloomfield Drive in Trotwood where a child shot himself in the thigh Monday night.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the 3-year-old may be suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital by a parent.

Documents obtained from Regional Dispatch indicate the boy found the caller’s gun while she was in the restroom. The child was awake and breathing after shooting himself in the thigh, but the severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to find out more at the scene. Law enforcement on the scene have not released any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

City of Dayton reinstates mask mandate

Biles is back!

Athlete excited to represent US for karate's debut in Olympics

Live performances, music, and dancing bringing people downtown

Here’s the catch: Why Ohio is one of few states without a state fish

More News