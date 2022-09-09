At least two people were brought to the hospital after a car collided with a dump truck in Dayton Friday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 11 a.m., Dispatch said. Two medics brought injured victims to a local hospital, dispatch said. Their condition is unknown at this time. Dispatch did not confirm how many people were injured in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.