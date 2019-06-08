Local News

Medics called after crash involving RTA bus

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 06:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:19 PM EDT

Medics have been called to the scene of a crash involving an RTA bus.

According to Kettering Police, around 5:15 pm, an RTA bus hit a parked car and crashed on Forrer Blvd. near Pittsfield Street.

Medics were called and transported multiple people to an unknown hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. 

2 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as we know more. 

