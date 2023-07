DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to a Dayton street after a car crashed into a local business.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car drove into the side of the Wright Patterson Credit Union on the 3200 block of West Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton just before 11 a.m. on Friday. Three medics have been requested.

At this time, it is unknown how many people may have been injured.