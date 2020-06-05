Medical workers stand with black community through ‘White Coats for Black Lives’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Miami Valley medical community are sparking conversation about their commitment to the black community. They did so Friday through something they called “White Coats for Black Lives.”

The participating physicians and medical workers at Grandview Medical Center said this is their way to address systematic racism and moving forward, a reminder to provide the best care to every patient regardless of their race.

At the event, they knelt in prayer, but said it was to take a stand to say black lives matter.

Dr. Kwame Sarkodie said it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

“Even from a healthcare perspective, what’s going on with COVID-19 disproportionately affecting African Americans families,” said Sarkodie. “Even myself, I lost my grandmother six weeks ago to COVID-19. I’m still healing, I know my family is still healing.”

They said the idea started with a group of about ten but quickly grew to a diverse crowd.

Grandview Medical Center President, Richard Manchur, said it’s to kick off conversations in health care to recognize where improvements can be made.

“How do we train our physicians better to care equally across whatever race or ethnicity they might be?,” said Manchur. “When we start to work and educate folks on the health disparities, we start to create a common language and definition of how we deliver care.”

Dr. Sarkodie said he was moved that people from all walks of life showed up. He said that shows people want to make changes within themselves and are willing to seek input from those outside their community to find solutions.

“Recognizing that this is really a socioeconomic institutionalized problem that really goes to the core of issues that deal with generational poverty, that deal with generational abuse and we’re trying to make changes,” said Sarkodie.