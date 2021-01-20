Toddler hospitalized, 2 dead after crash on SR 49 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on State Route 49 near Heritage Road in Greenville hospitalized a toddler and killed two others around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Darke County officials told 2 NEWS that a dump truck traveling north on SR 49 crossed the center line and collided head-on with an SUV traveling south. A toddler in the SUV was taken by a medical service helicopter to Dayton Children’s in unknown condition.

Authorities said that the two people who died were both in the SUV at the time of the crash. The dump truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. No word on the total number of people involved at this time.

The cause and manner of the crash is currently under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.