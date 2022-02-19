SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center is looking for workers at its hiring event on Saturday, February 19.

According to Mercy Health – Springfield, the medical center is hiring for a variety of positions including the following:

  •  RNs
  • LPNs
  • Nursing Support
  • Cooks
  • Imaging Professionals
  • Lab Professionals
  • Medical Assistants
  • Pharmacy Techs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Student Nurse Externs
  • Surgical Technologists

If your skills don’t match the professions listed, Mercy Health – Springfield says you should still attend the event, as they are hiring professionals from all backgrounds for both experienced and entry-level positions.

Open interviews will be held Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Assembly Rooms A and B at the Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center located at 100 Medical Center Drive.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡