SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center is looking for workers at its hiring event on Saturday, February 19.

According to Mercy Health – Springfield, the medical center is hiring for a variety of positions including the following:

RNs

LPNs

Nursing Support

Cooks

Imaging Professionals

Lab Professionals

Medical Assistants

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapists

Student Nurse Externs

Surgical Technologists

If your skills don’t match the professions listed, Mercy Health – Springfield says you should still attend the event, as they are hiring professionals from all backgrounds for both experienced and entry-level positions.

Open interviews will be held Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Assembly Rooms A and B at the Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center located at 100 Medical Center Drive.