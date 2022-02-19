SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center is looking for workers at its hiring event on Saturday, February 19.
According to Mercy Health – Springfield, the medical center is hiring for a variety of positions including the following:
- RNs
- LPNs
- Nursing Support
- Cooks
- Imaging Professionals
- Lab Professionals
- Medical Assistants
- Pharmacy Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
If your skills don’t match the professions listed, Mercy Health – Springfield says you should still attend the event, as they are hiring professionals from all backgrounds for both experienced and entry-level positions.
Open interviews will be held Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Assembly Rooms A and B at the Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center located at 100 Medical Center Drive.