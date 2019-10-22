Medical ponchos donated to Ronald McDonald House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CapeIvy.com donated ponchos to children with chronic and long-term illnesses at Ronald McDonald House.

The ponchos make it easier for the patients when dealing with IV and PICC lines when traveling back and forth between home and the hospital.

“These are the perfect solution that I came up with when my son was 6 years old. He passed away two years ago at the age of 12 after many years in and out of the hospitals, and so I feel like this is a way of honoring him and my mission is to provide as many ponchos as I can to children in the hospital and their families,” said Meg Smith, co-owner of CapeIvy.com.

For more information on CapeIvy.com, click here.

