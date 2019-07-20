Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Springfield

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Board of Pharmacy is granting a dispensary certificate to Terrasana Labs in Springfield.

The facility, which will become the Miami Valley’s second dispensary, is opening a location off of Raydo Circle.

There is no word yet on when the dispensary will open.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS