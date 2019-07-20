Medical marijuana dispensary to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Board of Pharmacy is granting a dispensary certificate to Terrasana Labs in Springfield.
The facility, which will become the Miami Valley’s second dispensary, is opening a location off of Raydo Circle.
