Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The first medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield to be awarded a certificate by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy will open its doors Thursday.

Terrasana Labs will be open from 10 am to 7 pm Thursday for the opening.

Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy awarded Terrasana Labs a certificate on July 18. A second certificate was awarded to another dispensary in Springfield, Pure Ohio Wellness, on Wednesday.

