Medical marijuana dispensaries opening in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical marijuana is officially in the city of Dayton, with one dispensary opening their doors for the first time on Wednesday, and another not far behind.

Strawberry Fields on Wayne Ave. had their grand opening Wednesday morning, making it the first dispensary to open in Dayton city limits as Pure Ohio Wellness on Needmore Road is just days away.

“It was a Chinese restaurant, it was a Mark Pi’s at one time, and then the latest reincarnation was a hookah bar, so when we got it, it was in pretty bad shape,” said Larry Pegram with Pure Ohio Wellness. “We’ve spent extensive time remodeling it and adding state of the art security to the facility.”

Pegram told 2 NEWS they are awaiting the final okay to open next week and anticipates about 30 people will work there when they’re fully operational.

“Most of the products we’ll have in here, a lot of them actually, will be from our own grow facility in Springfield,” said Pegram.

Along with the cultivation site, this is the second Pure Ohio Wellness dispensary in our area after they opened their Springfield dispensary in July.

Pegram said from that location, they have learned two things – how to make nervous patients comfortable to purchase the correct cannabis product and what they identify as a reasonable rate.

“Pricing is important,” said Pegram. “We try to be the lowest price dispensary in the state, and we are at the Springfield one, and we’ll carry that on into Dayton.”

We will update this story when they receive the confirmation of their opening date.

