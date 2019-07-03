Medical issue may be to blame for West Carrollton crash

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police believe a medical issue may be to blame for a crash that sent a driver to the hospital Wednesday.
West Carrollton police say it happened around 1 pm in the area of East Blossom Hill and South Alex Roads.
A single car crashed into a tree and caused significant damage to the vehicle.
The driver was temporarily trapped, but officials were able to extract him. They say he suffered a visible head injury and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
