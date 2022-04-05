TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died in a crash involving a garbage truck in Troy.

According to Miami County Regional Dispatch, a crash involving a car and a garbage truck occurred at the intersection of Eldean Road and Washington Road in Troy on Tuesday, April 5.

Dispatch confirmed that one person has died and that a medical helicopter was called for transport.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

