Medical helicopter called to I-75 crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash on southbound I-75 in Auglaize County, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms.

According to OSP, at least three to four vehicles are involved in the crash at the milemarker 104 in Auglaize County.

Injuries are reported with a medical helicopter being requested. One lane remains open while crews investigate and clean-up the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

