Medical helicopter called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was transported to the hospital via Careflight after a crash in Darke County early Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7:30 am at the intersection of State Route 121 and Hogpath Road. According to investigators, Thomas Purdy, 62, of Palestine, was driving a Red 2000 Chevy Metro southbound on State Route 121 and was slowing down to turn left onto Hogpath Road.

As Purdy was slowing down, the Chevy was hit from behind by a 1999 Ford F-350, driven by Mervin Hilty, 70, of New Madison, sending the Chevy off the road into a yard.

Careflight transported Purdy to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Hilty was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

