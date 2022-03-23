SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a two-car crash on an I-70 EB ramp.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two cars collided on an I-70 EB exit ramp at mile marker 66 in Clark County. At least one person was injured in the collision, requiring a medical helicopter to be called to the scene.

This section of I-70 EB has been closed to traffic until the helicopter can leave the scene, OSP said.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.