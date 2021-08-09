Medical experts researching need for booster shots in the near future

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Nancy Pook, Attending Emergency Physician with Kettering Health, says booster shots are not a foreign concept in the medical industry.

“We’re aware that different vaccines are going to come into play with different diseases so the fact that Coronavirurs is similar really doesn’t surprise us,” she said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have made statements saying that a booster shot may be necessary for more antibody protection. Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have also said booster shots may be more necessary for people with weakened immune systems. The booster vaccine, according to Dr. Pook, would likely be a third dose of the same vaccine, in the formula that’s already being distributed.

“I think the initial thought is that any initial boosters would be that same formulation until studies are done that would alter it for variants,” said Dr. Pook. “The vaccine think of it like a fire extinguisher in your kitchen. You don’t need that fire extinguisher unless you have a fire…so if you have months and months later an exposure to COVID-19 (just like if you had a fire in your house) you can now take out that tool and use it”