Medical event may have been cause of fatal Darke County crash

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police believe a man experienced a medical event while driving on Rush Road when he struck a utility pole and died Friday afternoon.

Though the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Darke County Coroner’s Office believes a medical event was the cause of death, not the accident.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.