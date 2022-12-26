DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a truck crashed into a pole on Monday.
Around 9:19 a.m., medics were called to Salem Avenue by the intersection with Ravenwood Avenue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. When crews arrived on the scene they found a truck crashed into a pole.
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said that a medical episode may have contributed to the collision.
This incident remains under investigation.