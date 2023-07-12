DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Medical Center Director of the Dayton Department of Veterans Affairs is moving on to a new location after 14 years of serving the Miami Valley.

According to the Dayton VA, Mark Murdock has been selected to be the Executive Director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Murdock has spent 14 of his 18-year career with the Department of Veterans Affairs leading the Dayton VA and its staff of over 2,700 employees and 40,000 enrolled veterans. He helped lead the Medical Center through the coronavirus pandemic, what the release calls “one of the most unprecedented times in the history of health care and the world.”

As Executive Director at the Syracuse VA, Murdock will oversee medical care for more than 50,000 veterans. This facility operates on a budget of more than $300 million, the release states.

“His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve,” said Dr. Joan E. McInerney, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2 Director.

In his absence, Dayton VA Associate Director Jennifer DeFrancesco will act as the Medical Center Director while the VA searches for Murdock’s replacement.