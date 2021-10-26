BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A new medical cannabis dispensary opened in Beavercreek on Tuesday, October 26.

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, “We are excited to open our third medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio. We look forward to serving patients in Beavercreek and surrounding areas.”

Harvest of Ohio is the first female minority-led cannabis operator in Ohio, the business said in a release.

Harvest of Ohio said it hopes to become one of Ohio’s most respected operators by improving patient lives with access to high-quality medical marijuana products.

Harvest of Ohio is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 am to 7 pm. It is open Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. It can be found at 4370 Tonawanda Trail in Beavercreek.

For more information, visit their website here.