School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Miamisburg Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells us it happened around 2:40 p.m. in the area of South Heincke Road at Maue Road.

Officials could not immediately say if any students were on board.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.