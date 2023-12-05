DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A medic vehicle and sedan were involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.

The crash reportedly took place at First and Main Streets in Downtown Dayton. The block is currently closed off and police are redirecting traffic.

Five children and one adult were reportedly in the sedan at the time of the incident.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed two people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital from the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the medic was responding to a scene at the time of the crash.

This story is still developing.