COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.
Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.
The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday with a decision not expected for weeks.
An appeals court earlier ruled in favor of shielding Betts’ high school files.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Media ask court to make public Dayton gunman school records
- Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall
- Englewood police officer involved in crash
- Springfield leaders will not extend curfew, continues to evaluate situation
- Ferguson elects first female African American mayor