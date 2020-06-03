Media ask court to make public Dayton gunman school records

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn’t gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police.

Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday with a decision not expected for weeks.

An appeals court earlier ruled in favor of shielding Betts’ high school files.