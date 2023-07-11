DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several victims have been identified after two cars collided in Darke County Monday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jason Stover Jr. was driving west on State Route 503 at approximately 6:46 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 127. As he entered the intersection, he allegedly drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by 72-year-old Stanley Osborne.

Stanble Osborne and his passenger, Debra Osborne were brought to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stover was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his vehicle in the collision. He was brought by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he is listed as being in stable condition.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.