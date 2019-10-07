Mechanicsburg man joins OSP’s ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol honored a Mechanicsburg resident with the ‘Saved by the Belt’ Club Monday after his seatbelt kept him from sustaining life-threatening injuries in a crash in July.

Teddy Rice was involved in a crash on U.S. Route 68 in Clark County on July 12. On Monday, Trooper Bradley A. Baker, from OSP’s Springfield Post, presented Rice with the ‘Saved by the Belt’ certificate, signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent.

“Teddy is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Trooper Baker said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to OSP, 419 people were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

