Meals on Wheels braves the cold, delivers meals to senior citizens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - While some mail delivery and trash services were canceled Wednesday, the Senior Resource Connection hit the roads to deliver meals to senior citizens.

The "Meals on Wheels" drivers planned to deliver 1400 meals on 59 routes throughout five counties.

Before they set out to battle wind and sub zero temperatures, director of operations Lisa Garvic, said they planed to deliver as many as possible while keeping their drivers' safety in mind.

"We let the drivers know that if it doesn't look safe to get to a certain house due to ice or other conditions, that we would skip that because the clients do have emergency meals that we have given them," said Garvic.

Those are shelf-stable meals that were delivered earlier this month to use in this exact instance.

However, Garvic said her drivers are dedicated to their clients who are more like friends.

She said they know for many senior citizens, this is their only chance to eat a hot meal or for any human interaction.

"We're only at their homes for five minutes, but we do a brief wellness check just to make sure they still have heat, they're not too cold, there's not any health concerns with the clients," said Garvic. "That is especially important in frigid weather like this."

