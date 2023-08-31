Video above: Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle recklessly in the Meadowdale High School parking lot on Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Meadowdale High School on a report of a crash in the parking lot just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two male juveniles had driven a black Hyundai Elantra across the practice football field while the football players and cheerleaders were practicing.

According to the police, witnesses said a juvenile passenger hanging out of the car yelled at the students as the driver did donuts . The car then headed into the school parking lot and continued to drive recklessly until the driver lost control and the car crashed into two other vehicles. The occupants then fled.

School staff was reportedly able to detain one of the juveniles. Students chased the second into a neighboring residential area and were able to catch and bring him back to the scene.

Deputies later learned the Elantra had been reported stolen in Dayton.

Both juveniles were taken into custody by deputies and transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be checked out. They have since been booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.