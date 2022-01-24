HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on reports of felonious assault on Monday.

On Monday, Jan. 24 around 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Wilbur Avenue.

According to Sgt. Whittaker, the investigation showed that a woman had been shot and assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. Whittaker said the woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Harrison Township Medics.

This incident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigation Unit.

WDTN is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.