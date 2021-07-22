MCSO to hold public forum to determine CALEA accreditation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a public information session Aug. 3 as part of a reaccreditation process.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) is an international organization that sets hundreds of standards that law enforcement can voluntarily abide by, and in August the public will have an opportunity to voice their opinion on whether the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has met those standards.

“Law enforcement should have certain standards and they should all follow these standards,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

CALEA will be in Montgomery County to hear from the public if the sheriff’s office has met their standards. Montgomery County was the first sheriff’s office in Ohio to be accredited through CALEA and has been since 1986.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of standards and each one of them may have 15 bullet points under it,” said Streck. “It doesn’t tell us how to do it, just tells us the standard that we have to meet and then we come up with a way to meet that standard.”

The goal of the public forum is to ensure the sheriff’s office is accredited but only with the public’s approval.

“It’s just another one of those areas where the community has a chance to let the sheriff’s office know how we’re doing and how they feel about us,” said Streck. “All of that is just so CALEA knows how the community feels about the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and even more importantly, it’s that I know how the community feels about us.”

Each person at the public forum will have 10 minutes to speak and for those who can’t attend, sheriff’s office employees and the public are also invited to offer comments to the Assessment Team by calling 937-225-5538 on Monday, Aug. 2, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone wanting more information regarding the accreditation process should contact Brenda Gisewite, the accreditation manager for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at 937-224-3695. Those submitting written comments can mail them to: The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Box 424064, Washington, DC 20042-4064.

The session will be on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. and will be conducted at the Harrison Township Government Center.