MCSO to hold press conference Possum Creek officer involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is holding a press conference Wednesday, May 13, about an officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday, a deputy was hospitalized after his involvement in an officer involved shooting at Possum Creek Metropark.

In a press release the Sheriff’s office said they would share footage of the incident, the name of the deputy and additional details at that time.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with live video and additional information when the press conference begins.