MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police and Athletic League (MSCO PAAL) announced a 2022 First Responder Scholarship opportunity.

According to a Facebook post from the MCSO, MCSO PAAL will be awarding one $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to pursue a career as a law enforcement officer, EMT, corrections officer or firefighter.

The MCSO said to see eligibility criteria and to apply, visit www.daytonfoundation.org and click on ScholarshipCONNECT to search for the MCSO PAAL scholarship. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 4 to be considered.

