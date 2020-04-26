Live Now
MCSO needs help finding missing teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for help finding a missing teenager named Christian Woodruff.

MCSO says the Woodruff is 14-years-old, around five-and-a-half feet tall and described him as a white male with a thin build.

In its release MCSO says that he was last seen on Saturday, April 25, at around 8 p.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants while riding a black bicycle in Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township.

MCSO asks that anyone who has seen Woodruff contact local law enforcement.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story it develop, at this time the matter remains under investigation by the MCSO.

