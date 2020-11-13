MCSO investigating Tuesday shooting, SUV into apartment building

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Palisades Drive Tuesday afternoon after calls came in reporting an SUV had struck an apartment building.

Deputies arrived close to 1 p.m. and found a large crowd of people around the vehicle. They were approached by a female who stated she was a CCW permit holder and that she had shot the driver after he attempted to strike her with his vehicle.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where he eventually died from his injuries.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the woman who shot the man, and reviewed video footage of the incident. The woman was released after her firearm was taken as evidence.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.