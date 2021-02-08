MCSO encourages drivers to be extra-cautious during winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that during these cold winter months, deputies have seen some of the worst crashes due to inclement weather.

“The biggest danger is people following too close and going too fast,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “The dangers you were doing before, like when you were messaging or answering your phone, now quadruple.”

Winter weather creates new obstacles for drivers, turning normal activities into threats under hazardous conditions. Fred Stovall, director of Dayton Public Works, said the pandemic has created new challenges for the way they plow the roads.

“Because of COVID, a lot of people are at home so not a lot of traffic to help generate that heat from the bottom of your car and help the salt do its thing and melt the snow,” said Stovall.

Stovall said city crews are focusing on highways, roads and bridges Monday night. Then, they’ll shift to residential neighborhoods Tuesday. Streck urges drivers to be cautious, get off cell phones or stay off the roads all together. But most importantly, wear a seatbelt.

“Wearing a seatbelt is one of the safest things you can do in a vehicle,” said Streck. “There’s all kinds of stories out there, but I can tell you in 26 years of law enforcement and being on the scene of hundreds and hundreds of crashes, I’ve never seen one incident where a seat belt caused someone to die or be even more injured than the crash.”

Dayton Public Works advises drivers to get their cars off the roads if possible so plows can get through, but if you can, just stay off the roads completely.